North-east Nigeria: Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states Humanitarian Dashboard (January to March 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The humanitarian crisis in northeast Nigeria remains one of the most complex humanitarian crises in the world. Humanitarian partners faced several challenges to reach the targeted population at full-scale. The shortfall in funding along with persistent insecurity or restriction of movement remained some of the main drivers. Also, certain areas remain inaccessible to humanitarian partners, diminishing the overall humanitarian footprint. The immediate impact of funding has pushed sectors to prioritise the communities and beneficiaries to be reached, often the ones highest on the severity scale. However, this prioritisation of resources has left a large number of people still in acute need with limited or no humanitarian assistance, as life-saving programmes have either been scaled down or shut down completely.