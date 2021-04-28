North-east Nigeria: Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states Humanitarian Dashboard (January to March 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In 2021 more than 8.7 million people – more than three out of five – require humanitarian assistance and protection in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states. This is an increase of almost 10 per cent since last year and the highest recorded since current humanitarian operations began (excluding COVID- 19 figures). North-east Nigeria had reached alarming levels of food insecurity and hunger: up to 5.1 million people in critically food insecurity during the next lean season (June - August 2021), a story similar to 2016 - 2017 when famine was looming over Borno State. Albeit a challenging operating environment and a lack of funding (only 15.6% so far), broadly, 1.5 million have received humanitarian assistance across the BAY states.