North-east Nigeria: Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states Humanitarian Dashboard (January to June 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The humanitarian crisis in north-east Nigeria still remains one of the most complex humanitarian crises in the world.

To date, the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) is now 24 per cent funded. Of the 1.1 billion USD requested funding, a large majority of sectors remain largely underfunded, forcing response partners to prioritize interventions in communities ranked highest on the severity scale. Despite this funding shortfall, 126 humanitarian actors continue the work to respond to the most acute needs. Together, they delivered some form of humanitarian assistance to 2.4 million people since January 2022, accounting for 44 per cent of the estimated people targeted. However, if this deficit continues, a number of life-saving programmes across BAY states will have to scale-down or shut down completely.