North-east Nigeria: Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states Humanitarian Dashboard (January to June 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The humanitarian crisis in north-east Nigeria remained one of the most complex humanitarian crises in the world. Humanitarian partners faced several challenges to reach the targeted population fully. The main challenges remain insecurity or restriction of movement of humanitarian agencies and/or affected population.

To date, the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Nigeria is now 33 per cent funded, a slight increase from the last dashboard update in March where funding received was less than 20 per cent. Of the 1.01 billion USD requested funding of HRP. A large majority of sectors remain largely underfunded, forcing response partners to prioritize interventions in communities ranked highest on the severity scale. As the threat of catastrophic food insecurity looms large in the north-east, the required 250M USD needed to reach an estimated 4.4 million people during this lean season has yet to be received.

Despite this funding shortfall, 136 international and national humanitarian actors continue the work to respond to the most acute needs. Together, they delivered some form of humanitarian assistance to almost 2.7 million people since January 2021, accounting for 42 per cent of the estimated people targeted. However, if this deficit continues, a number of life-saving programmes across BAY states will have to scale-down or shut down completely. Meaning, thousands of families will no longer be able to receive humanitarian assistance or the current assistance they are receiving will be drastically pared down.