02 Jun 2019

North-east Nigeria: Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states Humanitarian Dashboard (April 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
SITUATION OVERVIEW

In 2019, 7.1 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states in Nigeria’s north-east, including 1.8 million internally displaced people. Under the 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy, humanitarians are aiming to reach 6.2 million people with urgent, life-saving assistance in 2019. The crisis, now in its tenth year, has largely been triggered by a regionalized armed conflict and is first and foremost a protection crisis. Civilians continue to bear the brunt of a conflict that has led to widespread forced displacement and violations of international humanitarian and human rights law. Since the start of the conflict, more than 27,000 people have been killed in the BAY states and thousands of women and girls have been abducted. As of April, the United Nations and humanitarian partners reached 1,600,000 people with humanitarian assistance. This year the United Nations and partners are appealing for $848 million for 183 projects to be implemented by 69 humanitarian organizations, including the United Nations and international/national NGOs. As of 31 March 2019, 51.3 million (6 per cent) of the funds have been received.

