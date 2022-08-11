North-east Nigeria: Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states (Bay) Flooding Snapshot (As of 8th August 2021)

Situation Overview

Some 43,155 people across 26 Local Government Areas (LGA) in the BAY states have been affected by flooding since the beginning of the rainy season, according to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA). An estimated 4,347 people have been displaced, with the elderly, women and children most affected. Most of the displaced people have occupied schools.

Tounga, Fufore LGAs in Adamawa state and Gujba, Geidam, and Gulani LGA in Yobe state have been the most affected areas by the floods, according to partners’ rapid needs assessments. IDPs in the flood-prone regions already using makeshift shelters or sleeping outside remain the most susceptible to the impact of the floods. Response operations are being scaled up to meet the needs of the most vulnerable, with funding from the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund, among other funding sources.

More than 60 per cent of the affected households have not received any food assistance after weeks of displacement, raising concerns about the risk of people turning to negative coping strategies.