26 Nov 2019

North-East Nigeria: Adamawa State Flood Snapshot As of 18 November 2019

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 21 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (376.19 KB)

Overview

In Adamawa State, several riverine communities are experiencing flooding. The heavy rainfall and flooding have impacted mainly the central part of the state since August and intensified in October, affecting 173,049 people across 11 LGAs with loss of property, crops and livestock, according to the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA). Previous flood between August and September recorded 15 deaths.

In October, upstream flow of waters from the Cameroon highlands caused river Benue to overflow its banks and flooded riverine communities. Over 19,000 people were temporarily displaced from 149 communities across seven LGAs along the river banks. Despite the magnitude of this recent flooding, no death was recorded. Based on assessment conducted in the affected areas, critical needs include temporary shelters, access to drinking water, anti-malaria and food. The State Government has set up nine tempo- rary camps in the seven LGAs to house the displaced population.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Commission for Refugees and Migration have provided assorted food and non-food items, including building/shelter materials to over 850 households (HHs) to those displaced in Yola North, Yola South, Fofure and Girei LGAs. SEMA requested humanitarian partners to focus on three LGAs (Demsa, Numan and Lamurde) where assistance is yet to be provided.

Humanitarian organizations continue to engage with the Government on the needs and the response.

