01 Jun 2019

No space to live: The consequences of congestion at IDP sites in North-East Nigeria (Position Paper, December 2018)

Report
from Norwegian Refugee Council
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (655.95 KB)

More than 600,000 people are staying in highly congested displacement camps across North-East Nigeria. Consequences include lack of access to basic services, aid dependency, cyclical cholera outbreaks, rampant fires and deep protection concerns.

Obliged to take steps

The Sphere Handbook’s Minimum Standards in Humanitarian Responsei requires at least 45 square meters of usable surface area per person in displacement camps, or 30 square meters per person if basic services, such as schools, gardens and hospitals are accessible outside the settlement. If this area cannot be secured, steps must be taken “to address the consequences of higher-density occupation”ii.

According to recent figures, 604,000 people, or more than a third of the total displaced population in North-East Nigeria, are staying in formal or informal settlements with a congestion of people far exceeding this minimum standardiii. Many camps are characterised as highly congested, meaning that surface area available per person is less than 15 square meters. 160,000 people are living on as little as 5 square meters per person.

There is an acute need to decongest. At the same time, the detrimental effects of limited living space must be responded to. A study conducted on the effects of high-density occupation among Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh concludes that: “[b]esides the aggravating circumstances of topography and climate, refugees living in close proximity are at heightened risk of communicable diseases, fires, community tensions, and domestic and sexual violence”iv. The level of congestion is the same in North-East Nigeria.

Knowing this, it is worrying that Nigeria’s Humanitarian Response Plan is only 15% met for Emergency Shelter so far in 2018v. The equivalent for Sanitation and Hygiene is 20.3%, and Livelihood 3.2%. While half a million people are living in severely congested sites, there is a tendency that lifesaving infrastructure is not provided – due in part to the very same problem: There is not enough space to build the critical infrastructure needed.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.