‘No one is listening’: Experiences of women with disabilities in Nigeria during COVID-19

This brief is based on consultations that took place during 16 focus group discussions and 10 individual interviews that were conducted with women with disabilities in two Nigerian states (Lagos and Kano) in June 2021.

The brief intends to provide a better understanding of the experiences of a diverse group of women during the COVID-19 crisis in Nigeria. It also provides recommendations that will be relevant for the ongoing response and recovery efforts and promote the inclusion of women with disabilities, as well as recommendations applicable far beyond the COVID-19 crisis.

This publication is part of the “Briefs on women and girls with disabilities series”.