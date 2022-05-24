Nine Killed and 27 Injured in Confirmed IED Explosion, Kano, Nigeria

By Chiara Torelli

On Tuesday 17 May 2022, an explosion took place near a school in Sabon Gari, Kano (Nigeria). The casualty count was eventually confirmed at nine fatalities and 27 people injured.

Immediately following the blast, authorities claimed it was due to a gas cylinder explosion, although witnesses claimed to have seen a suicide bomber blow himself up. However, in the last few days, Nigerian police have arrested two Boko Haram suspects and confirmed that the blast was due to an IED explosion.

This incident has the highest civilian casualty count, and highest civilian fatality count, of any IED explosion in Nigeria in 2022 so far.

AOAV has recorded 14 incidents of IED explosions in Nigeria so far in 2022, as reported in English-language media. 28 civilians have been reported killed, and 71 injured. Of the 33 armed actor casualties of IED explosions in Nigeria in 2022, 21 were reported killed and 12 injured.

All recorded incidents of IED explosions in Nigeria in 2022 have been attributed to non-state armed groups, in particular, Boko Haram and ISIS-affiliated groups.

AOAV’s data shows that incidents of IED explosions in Nigeria have increased since January 2022, and higher numbers of civilian casualties are being attributed to IEDs.

In total, AOAV has recorded 406 incidents of IED explosions in Nigeria since 2010, causing a reported 9, 460 civilian casualties (3, 713 killed, 5, 747 injured), and 936 reported armed actor casualties (663 killed, 300 injured).

Globally, AOAV has recorded 13, 915 incidents of IED explosions since 2010, and a reported 139, 530 civilian casualties. The five most affected countries for civilian casualties of IED explosions since 2010 are Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, and Nigeria. So far in 2022, the five most affected countries are Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, Nigeria, and India.

AOAV’s casualty figures represent the lowest of estimations in terms of the number of people killed and injured by explosive weapon use. In an effort to quantify the explicit harm caused by specific explosive weapons, AOAV solely records incident-specific casualty figures, as reported in English-language media.