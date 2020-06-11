Nigeria's Displacement Dilemma

Nigeria is seriously faced with the problem of internal displacement. For instance, Boko Haram insurgency has displaced about 2.4 million Nigerians in the Lake Chad Basin. As of December 2019, Nigeria has about 2.5 million internally displaced people. There is also the unresolved internal displacement issue which arose out of the ceding of Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon. Some causes of displacement in Nigeria include jihadist violence, armed banditry, farmers-herders conflict, inter-communal wars and boundary disputes, amongst others. Nigeria's displaced population continue to increase as these conflict and violence challenges continue unabated. Therefore, as the country battles security challenges, one of its attendant consequences is the displacement of people. Nigeria's displaced population are vulnerable, without means of livelihood, thus, the burden of provision also falls on the government.

In line with the foregoing, Nigeria must address its security challenges and equally cater to its displaced population. This is because the two issues are inter-dependent. Solving the security crisis means stopping the displacement figure from multiplying. Population displacement has its security dynamics, such as the rise of violent crimes in displacement camps, or being ground for recruitment of terrorists as in the case in IDP(Internally Displaced persons) camps in the North East. Also, focusing only on solving the displacement problem only means the government is being reactionary to these issues. However, Nigeria's displaced population requires urgent humanitarian attention. According to new reports in 2020, about 7.9 million Nigerians require urgent humanitarian supports. Internally displaced persons' camps are overburdened and devoid of adequate infrastructures for basic survival. The number of people in need of shelter keeps increasing as security issues soar.

Therefore, as a matter of urgency, the Nigerian state must act fast on three important steps. First, provide for its internally displaced population. This includes improving the living conditions in IDP camps, building more camps and also ensuring the safety of its dwellers from further attacks. Second, government should re-strategise its security architecture to be able to arrest old and new vistas of violence and conflict in the country. Without tackling security issues, the problem of displacement cannot be sustainably addressed. Third, a long term plan of returning internally displaced persons should be made. Internally displaced persons' camps are temporary solutions to the country's refugees. Returning IDPs includes ensuring that the drivers of displacements have been addressed, and there is a strategic line of action to help them resettle and rebuild their lives. Nigeria's displacement problem is only a feature of the deepening level of violence and conflict in the country. If the government can effectively tackle the security challenges, it is one step further to solving its displacement problem.