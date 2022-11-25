Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Presents Relief Items donated by a group of Nigerians in the United States of America to National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) presented to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) relief items donated by a group of Nigerians in the United States of America for distribution to flood-affected persons in Bayelsa State.

The items were presented to the Director General NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed by the Executive Chairman of NiDCOM Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa who was represented by Secretary of the Commission Dr Bassi Yakubu.

In a remark, the NiDCOM chief said the donation was from the concerned Nigerians to support efforts being made to support the flood affected persons.

Responding, the Director General NEMA who was represented by the Director Relief and Rehabilitation Alhaji Alhassan Nuhu appreciated the donors and NiDCOM for the kind gesture. He assured that the items would be deliver in good time to the target beneficiaries.

The items received were 100 cartons of noodles and pieces of mosquito treated nets.