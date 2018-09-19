Nigerian religious leaders sign election peace deal

By MOHAMMED MOMOH

Muslim and Christian leaders in Nigeria have signed an agreement to hold the peace ahead of the February 2019 General Election.

The religious leaders penned the agreement in Abuja on Tuesday in the presence of the UN and US officials.

They affirmed their commitment to peace and harmony in the populous nation so afflicted by religious and ethnic divisions.

Several churches have openly urged worshippers to obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to vote out Muslims, an apparent reference to President Muhaammadu Buhari, a Muslim Hausa/Fulani.

The Muslims, on the other hand, were pitching tent with President Buhari, who is under pressure from his northern stronghold to ensure the region retains the top seat in 2019.

All the main presidential aspirants so far are Hausa Fulani Muslims, like President Buhari, prompting analysts to see the religious angle to the political situation as a deliberate effort to prop up the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which lost the 2015 elections after 16 years in office.

The situation was generating tension, compelling the international community to caution both sides against invoking religious and ethnic sentiments in the political contest.

The Sultan of Sokoto, who is the spiritual leader of Muslims in Nigeria, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has condemned the religious leaders he alleged no longer promoted religious values.

Alhaji Abubakar called for a peaceful co-existence among Muslims and Christians for sustainable growth.

Entitled to dignity

The Sultan is also the co-chairman of the Nigeria Interfaith Action Association (NIFAA).

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr Supo Ayokunle, also lamented that notable leaders no longer promoted peace.

He said that CAN was interested in peace and a stable country that would ensure justice and the rule of law.

“We must recognise our diversity. Everyone must strive for love and must be entitled to dignity within the ambit of the law," he said.

The US ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Syminton, said there should be no compromise in ensuring peace in the country.