Nigeria: Yobe State - Weekly Situation Report No. 8 (As of 26 July 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

• More than 200 families directly affected in flash flooding that destroyed homes, cultivated farmlands, food and livelihoods in Jakusko Local Government Area (LGA).

• Government confirms three cholera-related fatalities in Jakusko LGA, raising concerns of possible spread across highrisk locations.

• Renewed armed clashes and attacks by non-state armed group (NSAG) operatives triggered widespread panic in Geidam town, where recently displaced civilians continue to return.

• Over 170,000 vulnerable populations reached with food and nutrition assistance and cash support for agricultural activities across eight LGAs.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

More than 200 families directly affected in flash flooding in Jakusko LGA

Flash flooding from heavy rainfall on 21 July destroyed over 100 homes in Jakusko town, some 140 kilometers north-west of Damaturu, the state capital. At least 200 residents were directly affected according to LGA authorities and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA). Property, valuables and vital supplies such as foodstuffs were washed away. Hectares of cultivated farmlands and local shops/stalls in the local market were also destroyed,impacting the main livelihood sources of the largely agrarian community. In a statement Governor Mai Mala-Bunu commiserated with residents and gave assurances of support to affected households. As of 23 July, residents were still wading through floodwater to salvage damaged belongings. SEMA is leading an assessment of impact and needs of the affected population to guide response actions. OCHA is engaging with partners on available resources to respond, based on the findings of the assessment.

Government confirms cholera related fatalities in Jakukso LGA

On 22 July the Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Primary Health Care Management Board (SPHCMB) confirmed three cholera-related deaths in Girgir community, Jakusko LGA where two other suspected cases have been hospitalized. The index case came from neighbouring Jigawa State, where a cholera outbreak has killed over 30 people across nine LGAs, according to the briefing to local media by the SPHCMB Executive Secretary. A government health team has been deployed to the area to respond to the situation which could escalate following the flooding incident in the area. OCHA and partners are following up with the SPHCMB and the Ministry of Health (MoH) to activate a response in the coming days. Joint efforts and emergency actions by partners and government health teams including chlorination of water points, trucking of potable water, hygiene promotion campaigns and active case searching, among others, helped to stem cases of acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) in Gadine community, Bursari LGA some months ago. With more flooding incidents expected as the rainy season approaches its peak, health and WASH sector partners continue to ramp up support to government to implement preparedness, risk mitigation and response measures across locations at risk of water-borne disease outbreaks, particularly AWD and cholera across the state.

Renewed violence sparks civilian safety concerns in Geidam LGA

An armed clash between NSAG operatives and Government Forces on 21 July triggered civilian safety concerns in Geidam town, some 180 kilometers north of the state capital. Although no civilian casualties were reported during the crossfire that lasted over an hour, the incident caused widespread panic among civilians, most of whom are still trying to resettle and stabilize after months in displacement locations. More than 150,000 residents were displaced in Geidam town in late April following multiple attacks by NSAG operatives. While nearly 80 per cent have returned to the town, others have chosen to remain in displacement locations/sites across neighbouring LGAs, citing unresolved safety concerns. The latest incident indicates the continued presence of NSAG operatives in the general area.