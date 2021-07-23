Nigeria: Yobe State - Weekly Situation Report No. 7 (As of 19 July 2021)

This report is compiled by OCHA Nigeria in collaboration with humanitarian partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) commences regular flight operations linking Yobe state with Maiduguri, the north-east humanitarian response hub, ameliorating road access constraints.

At least two civilians including a child were wounded in crossfire during an armed clash between non-state armed groups (NSAGs) and government forces in Gujba Local Government Area (LGA).

Over 100 homes destroyed and a cemetery submerged by flooding from heavy downpour in Gashua town, Bade LGA, raising concerns of disease outbreak.

Government and health partners conclude COVID-19 second dose vaccination across 17 LGAs; testing services stalled for five weeks due to unavailability of vital kits.

Partners scale-up rainy season agricultural support, adopting inclusive approach to empower female-headed households.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

UNHAS commences regular flight operations linking Yobe State with Maiduguri

On 14 July UNHAS commenced regular flight operations linking Maiduguri, the Borno state capital and hub of the ongoing humanitarian response across the north-east region, to Damaturu, the Yobe state capital. The flights will ease movement of aid staff and light cargo between the two locations. The air access followed months of high-level engagements with government and military high command led by OCHA and partners. Heightened violence, including NSAG attacks and illegal vehicle checkpoints (IVCPs) targeting civilians and aid workers, prompted the suspension of UN and several INGO’s staff movement along the 140-kilometer Maiduguri-Damaturu highway since late 2020. Between December 2020 and January 2021 alone, dozens of civilians, including two aid staff were abducted at IVCPs along the road. Alternative access routes from Maiduguri to Damaturu have increased operational costs and travel times for aid agencies. The mass displacement of some 180,000 people in Geidam and Yunusari LGAs of Yobe following NSAG attacks in April/May has triggered massive needs, making access critical for partners to sustain and scale-up multi-sectoral assistance.

Two civilians wounded in deadly armed clash between NSAG and government forces in Gujba LGA

At least two civilians, a woman and her child, were hit by stray bullets during a deadly armed clash between NSAG operatives and government forces in Katarko community in Gujba LGA on 9 July. The wounded civilians are receiving treatment at a local hospital. The incident came barely three weeks after an INGO-run nutrition stabilization center and women’s empowerment facility were targeted and looted by NSAGs in the LGA, disrupting critical services including the treatment of over 30 severely malnourished children. Gujba is a major return area where partners have been scaling up assistance and critical services to help returnees stabilize and restart their lives. The recent upsurge of violence targeting and affecting civilians and aid assets raises serious concerns, especially for the potential impact on aid operations and access to farming areas for civilians during the ongoing lean season.