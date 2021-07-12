Nigeria: Yobe State - Weekly Situation Report No. 6 (As of 12 July 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

Restoration of telecommunication services encourages more populations to return to Geidam and Yunusari Local Government Areas (LGAs) nine weeks after displacement by non-state armed group (NSAG) attacks.

LGA coordination mechanisms rolled out across five LGAs to improve quality of services and ensure local leadership/ownership of response.

Over 160,000 people reached with vital food and nutrition supplies in Geidam and Yunusari LGAs.

Over 700 farming households reached with agricultural inputs and supplies for rainy season cultivation in Damaturu and Potiskum LGAs.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Returns to Geidam and Yunusari LGAs

Some internally displaced persons (IDPs) who are among the 54,000 in displacement sites and host communities nine weeks after fleeing Geidam and Yunusari LGAs have started returning home, according to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA). The restoration of mobile telecommunication services in the two LGAs is the major motivation, as the IDPs had earlier indicated that the lack of access to timely security information due to damaged telecommunications infrastructure was a factor discouraging their return. Some 126,000 IDPs had returned in previous weeks, and with reports of relative stability of security and gradual resumption of markets, more returns can be expected over the coming weeks, especially as wet season farming activities commence. However, livelihood opportunities are scanty, and as a security precaution returnees are unable to farm outside a 1 kilometer radius from their homes, which will affect quantity of harvest. OCHA continues to engage with government and partners for the scale-up of multi-sectoral assistance, particularly food, non-food items (NFIs) and protection services, for populations still in displacement sites and host communities and those who have returned to Geidam and Yunusari LGAs.

Agricultural support in Damaturu and Potiskum LGAs

Food security and livelihoods sector partners are ramping up agricultural support, including the distribution of seeds and tools to enable vulnerable households across the state to take advantage of the wet season to cultivate food crops. Some 700 farming households across Damaturu and Potiskum LGAs received seeds and farming tools this week as part of ongoing support that will be extended to other locations over the coming weeks and months. Also in Potsikum, partners led by Mercy Corps completed rehabilitation of classrooms and also delivered chairs, tables and water points across schools to promote a conducive learning environment and ensure activities are not disrupted during the rainy season, which typically records low class attendance. This was done through an EU-funded project on “building resilience in complex crisis”.

Vulnerable women and youth are also receiving livelihood assistance to encourage income-generating activities and selfreliance as part of the programme.