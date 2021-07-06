Nigeria: Yobe State - Weekly Situation Report No. 5 (As of 5 July 2021)

This report is compiled by OCHA Nigeria in collaboration with humanitarian partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Over 54,000 displaced persons are still in need of assistance, eight weeks after non-state armed group (NSAG) attacks triggered mass displacement in Geidam and Yunusari Local Government Areas (LGAs). Following a multi-sector needs assessment, engagement with local authorities and partners on scaling-up a multi-sector response focused on identified needs are ongoing.

• OCHA is following up with stakeholders on priority needs including Food, NFIs and protection services.

• Government and health partners deploy rapid response teams (RRTs) across vulnerable locations following cases of acute watery diarrhea (AWD) in Bursari LGA.

• Partners resume critical services in Gujba LGA one week after armed fighters targeted and looted vital supplies from aid facilities.

• Nearly 15,000 people reached with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination across multiple locations, according to the ministry of health