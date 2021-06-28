Nigeria
Nigeria: Yobe State - Weekly Situation Report No. 4 (As of 28 June 2021)
This report is compiled by OCHA Nigeria in collaboration with humanitarian partners.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Armed fighters loot food, non-food items (NFIs), and other critical supplies from partner-run nutrition and empowerment facilities in Gujba LGA.
• Government and partners ramp up response as cases of acute watery diarrhea (AWD) climbs to 24, including four fatalities in Gadine community, Bursari LGA.
• Government health team visits Yobe to collate data on age-stratified COVID-19 seroprevalence.
