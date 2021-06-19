Nigeria: Yobe State - Weekly Situation Report No. 3 (As of 11 June 2021)

This report is compiled by OCHA Nigeria in collaboration with humanitarian partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

The internally displaced persons (IDPs) displaced from Geidam and Kanamma towns 6 weeks ago continue to return to their homes due to an improvement in the security situation. This is following the enhanced presence of Security Forces in the surrounding area.

Sixteen cases of acute watery diarrhea (AWD), including 2 deaths, have been reported in Bursari Local Government Area (LGA) located 100 kilometres north of Damaturu town, the state capital.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The security situation in Yobe state remained calm during the week, but is still largely unpredictable. State authorities are optimistic that most of the IDPs from Geidam and Kanamma towns may return to their homes ahead of the rainy season as the security situation improves following the deployment of more Security Forces in the area.

Civilians have complained that the telecommunication network remains poor in the area, making it difficult to receive timely information on the movement of suspected non-state armed groups (NSAGs) intending to disrupt peace in the area.

Preparedness

Action Against Hunger (ACF/AAH) has deployed additional staff and resources, including cholera testing kits, to Gashua town in Bade LGA to enhance preparedness for acute watery diarrhea (AWD) and cholera outbreaks. Gashua is a high-risk area for the outbreak of AWD/cholera in the state. In April and May 2018, over 1,000 cholera cases were recorded in Gashua, including ten deaths.

Critical gaps

ACF/AAH has highlighted the challenge it is facing to secure human resources for the children’s nutrition stabilization centers it supports. The essential staff needed include 1 medical doctor, 5 nurses, 5 nurse aids, 2 psycho-social support staff and 4 supporting staff across Fune and Fika LGAs. This has affected the treatment of about 57 severe acute malnutrition (SAM) cases in these two LGAs. The staff needed are planned to be seconded by the State Ministry of Health, while ACF/AAH provides other support packages to help in the management of the stabilization centers.

Primary health care (PHC) facilities in Geidam, Yunusari and Tarmua are also facing absence of seconded staff due to security and access concerns.

The ACF/AAH Food for Peace, food security grant, which provided cash/voucher programming in Gujba for 4,788 beneficiaries, elapsed on 31 May 2021, resulting in a gap to support these beneficiaries