Nigeria: Yobe State - Weekly Situation Report No. 2 (As of 04 June 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The security situation in Geidam and Yunusari Local Government Areas (LGAs) relatively improved this week following the return of security forces (SF) to Kanamma town and increased presence of SF in Geidam town. This has encouraged more returns of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes in the two towns.

• Yobe State Ministry of Health has started to roll out the second round of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, targeting 26,029 health and frontline workers who were vaccinated in March and April 2021.

• The police have reported the arrest of a civilian suspected to have contaminated water in nine shallow wells used by nomads and the local community in Kasseisa village, seven kilometers on the southern outskirts of Damaturu town.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Over the course of this week there was an observed increase in the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from 11 LGAs in Yobe. The IDPs returned to their homes in Geidam and Kanamma towns following the return of the SF to their positions in Kanamma town and their enhanced presence in Geidam. The state government is monitoring the return process and has distributed in-kind food materials to the returned households. The returnees require lifesaving support as most lost their sources of livelihoods. The area is still inaccessible to humanitarian staff due to security concerns.

Due to the unpredictable security environment, at least one humanitarian partner temporarily suspended the movement of its staff to program sites in remote areas of Gujba and Gulani LGAs. The military checkpoint to access the program site closed at irregular times, making it difficult for staff to spend planned amounts of time on the ground to deliver and monitor services.

Nine water wells were allegedly poisoned on 3 June 2021 in Kassaisa village, some 7 kilometers on the south outskirts of Damaturu town. The Ministry of Water Resources, which leads the WASH sector, tested the water and is yet to confirm the nature of the contamination. The incident is an indication that communal suspicion between farmers and nomads may remain high. Last year, communal clashes resulted in the death and injury of civilians, destruction of crops and the displacement of farmers across eight LGAs in the state. Efforts are on-going by the state government to ensure that similar clashes do not repeat this year.