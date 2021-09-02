Nigeria: Yobe State - Weekly Situation Report No. 10 (As of 9 August 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

• As part of a seasonal spike in cases during the rainy season, Yobe is experiencing an increase in the number of Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD)/Cholera, with 137 cases reported, including 12 deaths.

• The rising food insecurity situation, as well as growing case numbers of water and vector borne diseases, low levels of healthcare and access to it, as well as an unstable and insecure operating environment are making it increasingly difficult to meet needs in Yobe. Strengthened advocacy and frequent reporting of these issues is needed to ensure that identified needs, as well as accompanying gaps and constraints, are known and part of daily coordination and response measures and strategies.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Insecurity highlighted during visit from the Humanitarian Coordinator

The Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, the World Food Program (WFP) Regional Director for West Africa and the OCHA Head of Office visited Yobe on 4 August 2021 to understand the needs, gaps/constraints and required response measures.

The mission met with Yobe state government leadership, local and humanitarian partners and visited affected people in Kukareta community. Partners highlighted that 2021 witnessed the rapid deterioration in the security situation in Geidam, Yunusari and remote areas along the border with Borno state. The attack in Geidam and Kanama towns in April 2021 resulted in massive displacement of about 180,000 people. Although 80% of the displaced persons have returned to their homes, most still feel unsafe as the security situation remains volatile and unpredictable. Many households are still unable to access their farmlands and engage in other livelihood activities in rural areas due to security concerns. There were 6 incidents of attacks and looting of health facilities recorded in 2021, impacting access to health care.

Rising number of acute watery diarrhea (AWD)/cholera cases results in 12 deaths

As the rainy season continues, Yobe state has seen a rise in the number of acute watery diarrhea (AWD) and cholera cases, reaching 137 cases including 12 deaths across nine LGAs. This is a significant increase from the 50 cumulative cases and 8 deaths reported last week. Of the total cases, 31 are still in admission while 91 cases have been discharged from health facilities. Humanitarian partners are still advocating with the state government to declare a cholera outbreak, in order to support resource mobilization to raise funds and scale-up the response to the significant seasonal increase of water-borne disease cases.