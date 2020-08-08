Nigeria - Yobe State: Humanitarian Situation Analysis, As of 30 June 2020

KEY FIGURES

2.2 M

People in Need

1.4M

People Targeted

0.3M

Financial Requirement

Context

Humanitarian needs in Yobe State increased marginally during the reporting period, mainly as a result of an upsurge in attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAG) and clashes between them and government forces displacing local populations.

Hazards affecting civilian populations include improvised explosive devices and unexploded ordinance, flash flooding, and COVID-19 pandemic. Flash flooding and windstorms destroyed nearly 400 houses, six public facilities and claimed at least eight lives across the LGAs during the reporting period marking the onset of the rainy season. Populations from inaccessible areas in Yobe and northern Borno State, and Nigerian refugees from the Niger Republic continue to arrive in Gujba, Damaturu, Gashua, and Geidam local government areas (LGAs), due to an upsurge in violence in those areas. The impacts on essential available services due to the influx of new arrivals and the COVID-19 aggravate the situation facing the communities.

Also, given stigmatization of people with COVID-19 and an increase in cases in host communities, there are fears that new arrivals, including IDPs and returnee-refugees, might face rejection for fear that they might bring and spread COVID-19. This could potentially result in increased vulnerability for people displaced and returnees. Mitigations strategies such as the Government-imposed border closure and movement restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 continue to disrupt agricultural activities and markets. The impact on livelihoods and the economy underlines the need for proactive actions to set up mechanisms that will improve the economic impact of the pandemic. As markets in the neighboring states of Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Jigawa and Kano continue to experience disruptions to supplies and the operations of markets, impediments to access to food and livelihoods will increase the vulnerability of local populations. Already many households are food insecure or are experiencing increasing levels of malnutrition due to reduced incomes. The majority of IDPs in the informal economy, whose livelihood depends on daily earnings, were already facing food insecurity, a situation which is being aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Sector partners, led by WHO, continue to scale up response and support to the State Ministry of Health (SMoH). This support includes guidance on risk communication and case management, community mobilization, tracing, training of medical personnel, and technical assistance to the isolation and treatment centers.

Sporadic, but continuous activities of NSAGs in Gujba, Bursari, and Geidam LGAs are impeding humanitarian access and activities.