Nigeria: Yobe State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 32, May 31, 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

 No new confirmed case(s) reported today

 No new discharges from the state isolation centers

 Forty-six (46) contacts have completed 14 days follow-up without any symptoms

 Three (3) new contacts of the confirmed cases have been identified and line-listed by the contact tracing teams in Bursari LGA.

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY:

 The total number of confirmed COVID-19 case(s) remains fifty-two (52): Twenty-one (21) cases from Damaturu, twelve (12) cases from Nguru, nine (9) cases from Bade, three (3) cases from Potiskum, and one (1) case each from Geidam, Tarmuwa, Bursari, Fika, Fune, Gulani, and Gujba LGAs

 Total confirmed case(s) of COVID-19 amongst Health Care Workers (HCWs) in the state is fourteen (14): Seven (7) nurses, five (5) doctors, one (1) physiotherapist, and one (1) laboratory scientist

 The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state is seven (7)

 Total number of case(s) who recovered and have been discharged from the state isolation centers is twenty-four (24)

 The total number of contacts who completed the 14 days follow-up without developing symptoms as of today is three hundred and thirty-seven (337)

 Twenty-one (21) confirmed cases in the state isolation centers are in stable condition

 The total number of samples taken for testing is one hundred and fourteen (114). Fifty-two (52) of these samples results are positive; thirty-two (32) sample results are negative; and thirty (30) sample results are for a repeat test. No sample result is pending in the NCDC laboratory.