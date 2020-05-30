Nigeria: Yobe State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 30, May 29, 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Two (2) new admissions in the state isolation centers.

Fifty-eight (58) Almajiris deported from Adamawa to Yobe state have completed the 14 days follow-up without symptoms

Twenty-two (22) new contacts of the confirmed cases have been identified and line-listed by the contact tracing teams in Potiskum, Fika, Gulani and Nguru LGAs

Two (2) new confirmed cases were reported today; one (1) case each from Damaturu and Nguru LGAs

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY:

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 case(s) remains forty-nine (49): Twenty (20) cases from Damaturu, eleven (11) cases from Nguru, nine (9) cases from Bade, three (3) cases from Potiskum, and one (1) case each from Geidam, Tarmuwa, Bursari, Fika, Gulani and Gujba LGAs

Total confirmed case(s) of COVID-19 amongst Health Care Workers (HCWs) in the state is thirteen (13): Seven (7) nurses, four (4) doctors, one (1) physiotherapist, and one (1) laboratory scientist

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state is six (6)

Total number of case(s) who recovered and have been discharged from the state isolation centers is eight (8)

The total number of contacts who completed the 14 days follow-up without developing symptoms as of today is two hundred and eighty (280)

Thirty-four (34) confirmed cases in the state isolation centers are in stable condition