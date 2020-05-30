Nigeria

Nigeria: Yobe State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 30, May 29, 2020

Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Two (2) new confirmed cases were reported today; one (1) case each from Damaturu and Nguru LGAs

  • Twenty-two (22) new contacts of the confirmed cases have been identified and line-listed by the contact tracing teams in Potiskum, Fika, Gulani and Nguru LGAs

  • Fifty-eight (58) Almajiris deported from Adamawa to Yobe state have completed the 14 days follow-up without symptoms

  • Two (2) new admissions in the state isolation centers.

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY:

  • The total number of confirmed COVID-19 case(s) remains forty-nine (49): Twenty (20) cases from Damaturu, eleven (11) cases from Nguru, nine (9) cases from Bade, three (3) cases from Potiskum, and one (1) case each from Geidam, Tarmuwa, Bursari, Fika, Gulani and Gujba LGAs

  • Total confirmed case(s) of COVID-19 amongst Health Care Workers (HCWs) in the state is thirteen (13): Seven (7) nurses, four (4) doctors, one (1) physiotherapist, and one (1) laboratory scientist

  • The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state is six (6)

  • Total number of case(s) who recovered and have been discharged from the state isolation centers is eight (8)

  • The total number of contacts who completed the 14 days follow-up without developing symptoms as of today is two hundred and eighty (280)

  • Thirty-four (34) confirmed cases in the state isolation centers are in stable condition

  • The total number of samples taken for testing is one hundred and fourteen (114). Forty-nine (49) of these samples are positive, forty-two (42) are negative, but the results of the twenty-three (23) remaining samples are being awaited.

Related Content