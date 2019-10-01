01 Oct 2019

Nigeria - Yellow fever outbreak (DG ECHO, NCDC, IFRC, WHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 01 Oct 2019 View Original
  • On 6 September, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed an outbreak of yellow fever in Bauchi state (northern Niger) with 243 suspected and 27 confirmed cases, and 34 deaths. Suspected and confirmed cases with an epidemiological link to Bauchi have been reported in four other states (Borno, Kano, Gombe and Katsina).
  • Nigeria has been responding to successive yellow fever outbreaks over a wide geographical area since September 2017. Routine immunisation for yellow fever was introduced in 2004 but the overall population immunity in affected areas remains low.
  • In support of national efforts to control the outbreak, DG ECHO is supporting the IFRC through funding to its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) operation targeting Bauchi and Katsina. This will be be used to intensify prevention measures and control activities at household and community level.

