Nigeria: Yellow Fever Final Report - DREF n° MDRNG027

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

In August 2019, the country had recorded an increase in the number of yellow fever cases in Katsina, Bauchi and Benue States. By September 2017, all 36 States in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory had reported at least one suspected case of yellow fever. Between 1st and 31st October 2019, some 839 suspected cases were recorded from all states including FCT, adding up to a total of 3,620 suspected cases reported in 588 LGAs since January 2019; with 18 States recording at least one confirmed case of yellow fever (NCDC Sit rep, Epi wk 40-44). To ensure a well-coordinated response and quick control of the outbreak, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) activated the national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) which met weekly to review the situation of the epidemic, partners intervention, identify gaps and proffer way forward.

In support to Government actions to curb the rising trend of the outbreak, the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) received support from IFRC through this DREF operation, launched for CHF 165,635 in September 2019. Through this operation, NRCS was actively involved in the Yellow Fever (YF) response, mobilising communities for clean-up campaigns, destruction of mosquito breeding spaces and providing risk communication messages to the affected populations in Katsina and Bauchi States. Through door to door education and awareness creation, dissemination of leaflets and posters with key messages on Yellow Fever, airing of jingles in Hausa and Jarawa languages, mobile cinema shows to publicly display a video of yellow fever transmission and prevention in the local language as well as weekly live radio shows, reaching a total 1,669,757 people (278,292 HHs) in Bauchi and Katsina States. This amounts to 69% above the planned target of 985,044 people.

YF is a mosquito-borne viral disease occurring in tropical regions of Africa and South America. YF is a completely vaccine preventable disease. In Nigeria, vaccination against yellow fever is primarily through the routine childhood immunisation and where necessary, catch up campaigns are carried out to increase population immunity. In the course of the outbreak, Bauchi state organised a mass vaccination campaign in three worst affected communities (Gudum Hausawa, Gudum Fulani, & Gudum Sayawa) and the NRCS volunteers moved door to door in the targeted areas to encourage households to ensure that their children and HH members below 44 years of age received the vaccine. In addition to providing support to the vaccination exercises, Red Cross volunteers also mobilised the community members to keep their environment clean and free of stagnant water to discourage the breeding of mosquitoes and ensure consistent use of insecticide treated mosquito nets, limit forest activities and have screens on windows and doors to prevent access for mosquitoes. Additionally, volunteers conducted door to door active case search to refer people with signs of community case definition of yellow fever to the nearest treatment centres.