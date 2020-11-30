Nigeria: Yellow Fever Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRNG031

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is currently responding to yellow fever (YF) outbreaks declared on 12th November 2020 in three states - Delta, Enugu and Bauchi States https://leadership.ng/panic-as-yellow-feverspreads-across-states/. The current population for each of these states approximately 16 million people, of which 1,840,800 people living in hotspot LGAs are at risk. Between 1st and 11th November 2020, a total of 222 suspected cases, 19 confirmed cases and 76 deaths had been reported from these three states. Most of the cases are males, with age ranging from 1-55 years and presented with fever, headache, fatigue, jaundice, abdominal pain, vomiting with or without blood, epistaxis, blood in stools/urine, convulsion and unconsciousness (NCDC Sit rep, Epi wk 24-45, 2020). To ensure a wellcoordinated response and quick control of the outbreak across all affected states, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) activated the National Yellow Fever Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to review the situation of the epidemic, partners intervention, identify gaps and proffer way forward. This DREF seeks funding support for Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) to support active case finding, vector control, community engagement, social mobilization for Yellow Fever mass vaccination campaign and psychosocial support in three states based on the incidence of confirmed cases.

According to the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, 2018, the national coverage of Yellow Fever vaccination is 36.5% for children below 12-23 months in Nigeria (Bauchi coverage at 7.7%, Delta, at 30.4% and Enugu, at 32.2% for the same age group). However, the WHO recommends population coverage of at least 80% to prevent and control the outbreak.

In 2019, all states of Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had reported at least one suspected case.

In January 2019, 1,905 suspected cases were reported in 506 (Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the country.

In August 2019, the country had recorded an increase in the number of yellow fever cases in Katsina and Bauchi States. The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) received support from IFRC through DREF operation launched in September 2019. Through this operation, NRCS was actively involved in the Yellow Fever (YF) response reaching a total 1,669,757 people (278,292 HHs) in Bauchi and Katsina States.