Nigeria: Yellow Fever Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRNG027 / PGN064

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 6 September 2019, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed an outbreak of yellow fever in Bauchi state. Out of the four new cases, three were residents of Alkaleri Local Government Area (LGA), and one a tourist from Kano who visited the Yankari game resort. Sporadic YF vaccination has been provided to the Yankari game resort staff and aerial spraying has been done in the game resort surroundings.

Nigeria has experienced sporadic spread of Yellow fever (YF) since September 2017 when it was declared an outbreak by the Federal Ministry of Health, with 166 suspected cases recorded, 25 out of 83 suspected cases tested positive and a case fatality rate of 66.7% for confirmed cases. As per the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, 2018, The national coverage of Yellow Fever vaccination is 36.5% for children below 12-23 months in Nigeria. The state of Katsina, the coverage was 2.6% and in Bauchi, it is 7.7% for the same age group. The below graph shows the epicurve of YF in Week 35 (SiTrep, BAS001, NCDC, 31 Aug –11 Sept. 2019).

Since then, there have been unending reports of Yellow Fever outbreak in all states. According to the NCDC, since January 2019, about 1,905 suspected cases have been reported in 506 (Local Government Areas (LGAs). All states of Nigeria, including Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have reported at least one suspected case in 2019. As at epidemiological week 34 of 2019, 1,877 suspected cases had blood samples collected and tested, of which 52 cases have been recorded presumptive positive and 28 inclusive cases from 61 LGAs in 18 states. 19 cases have been confirmed as follows: Edo (7) and 1 inconclusive), Ebonyi (3), Kebbi (2), Ondo (2), Anambra (1), Imo (1), Osun (1) and Sokoto (1).

Since June 2019, YF mass vaccination campaigns is being implemented in different states. Katsina, Borno, Etiki, Rivers and Anambra states are scheduled for a vaccination campaign in September-October 2019. The DREF operation targets two states (Katsina and Bauchi), but is planning specific support to one state, Katsina, with social mobilization for the mass YF as it has the highest YF outbreak to date. Since the yellow fever outbreak in Bauchi and other states, NCDC, WHO, and NPHCDA has supported the state epidemiology team to ensure better preparedness and improved response, NCDC has sent a team composed of an epidemiologist, a surveillance officer, a wildlife specialist, an entomologist, and a veterinary and communication team for sensitization. The NCDC is the leading organization in response coordination with other organizations such as FMOH, UNICEF, WHO and MSF.

An Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been set up and four (4) pillars have been constituted with partners participating as team members as follows:

Surveillance and risk assessment

Case management and lab diagnosis

Risk communication and community engagement

Coordination

To date, five states - Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Kano and Katsina are considered as significantly affected in the Bauchi Cluster of YF outbreak, with confirmed cases in Bauchi (8) and Katsina (5). Nine reported deaths are reportedly linked to the outbreak in Bauchi and a total of 13 deaths recorded in Katsina.

By WHO definition, Yellow fever is caused by a virus (Flavivirus) which is transmitted to humans by the bites of infected aedes and haemogogus mosquitoes. The mosquitoes either breed around houses (domestic), in forests or jungles (wild), or in both habitats (semi-domestic).

Occasionally, infected YF travellers have exported cases to countries that are free of yellow fever, but the disease can only spread easily if that country has mosquito species able to transmit it, specific climatic conditions and the animal reservoir needed to maintain it.

Once contracted, the yellow fever virus incubates in the body for 3 to 6 days. Many people do not experience symptoms, but when these do occur, the most common are fever, muscle pain with prominent backache, headache, loss of appetite, and nausea or vomiting. In most cases, symptoms disappear after 3 to 4 days.

A small percentage of patients, however, enter a second, more toxic phase within 24 hours of recovering from initial symptoms. High fever returns and several body systems are affected, usually the liver and the kidneys. In this phase people are likely to develop jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes, hence the name ‘yellow fever’), dark urine and abdominal pain with vomiting. Bleeding can occur from the mouth, nose, eyes or stomach. Half of the patients who enter the toxic phase die within 7 - 10 days.