Nigeria: Yellow Fever DREF Operation n° MDRNG031 Final Report

SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

he Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) declared a Yellow Fever (YF) outbreak and activated a multi-sectoral Emergency Operations Centre for coordination of Yellow Fever response on 12 November 2020. The outbreak, which mainly affected three states of Delta, Enugu and Bauchi, already recorded a total of 222 suspected cases 19 confirmed cases and 76 deaths between 1 and 11 November 2020.

As of week 4 of 2021, the outbreak had escalated to 14 states - Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Kogi, Osun, Oyo, Plateau and Taraba. Most of the cases were males, with ages ranging from 1-55 years and presented with fever, headache, fatigue, jaundice, abdominal pain, vomiting with or without blood, epistaxis, blood in stools/urine, convulsion, and unconsciousness.

In November 2020, the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) launched this DREF Operation with support from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) for CHF 139,033, to support health education, active case finding, vector control, community engagement, social mobilization for Yellow Fever mass vaccination campaign and psychosocial support in the three most affected states (Bauchi, Enugu and Delta) based on the incidence of confirmed cases. In February 2021, an Operation Update was approved, allowing a two months no-cost timeframe extension of the operation. This was to enable the National Society to efficiently complete activities outlined on the EPoA and ensure effective delivery of operational objectives which were delayed as a result of late transfer of funds to the National Society because NRCS office was closed due to COVID-19 cases and for end of year holidays.

Yellow Fever (YF) is a mosquito-borne viral disease occurring in tropical regions of Africa and South America. YF is a completely vaccine-preventable disease. In Nigeria, vaccination against Yellow Fever is primarily through the routine