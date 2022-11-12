Nigeria Weekly Security Snapshot (Vol.1 Issue 1) 30th October – 5th November 2022

Insights

This edition of the Nigeria Weekly Security Snapshot shows that 45 casualties were recorded in the North Central region, the highest across the nation for the week under review. The number represents 64.3 per cent of the total casualties recorded within the review period (Figure 2). Furthermore, the bandits-rampaged North West had the second highest casualties by region, with 15 casualties, representing 21.4 per cent of the casualty toll for the week. South East Nigeria had the third-highest casualty rate (5) due to reported cases of ‘unknown gunmen’ and mob violence (Figure 2). The chart also shows that Niger state is the Spotlight State of the week by recording the most casualties (27) due to banditry. Kaduna and Kogi states follow from a distance, with 9 and 6 casualties, respectively (Figure 3). In line with the foregoing,banditry contributed 74.29 per cent of the casualty figure from all violent incidents in Nigeria within the review period(Figure 4).