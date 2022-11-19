Nigeria Violent Conflict Weekly Spotlight (Vol. 1 Issue 2)

Nigeria’s capacity to guarantee its citizens’ security is still in doubt as non-state armed actors have continued to wreak havoc. Within the review period (November 06 – November 12, 2022), 30 incidents were recorded across 16 states, which resulted in 89 casualties (deaths and injuries) and 47 kidnap victims. As a result, there was a 27 per cent increase in casualties compared to last week’s report. Benue State is the focal state for the week in terms of fatality, with two incidents and 33 deaths (all civilians). Communal clashes in Ado Local Government Area of Benue state are responsible for the high fatality figure recorded in the area.

On the other hand, Niger state ranks the highest in kidnap count with 33 kidnap victims from six incidents. Banditry is the focal violent conflict for the week, with 22 incidents resulting in 35 casualties (deaths and injuries) and 47 kidnap victims. Banditry is followed closely by communal clash, with two incidents and 30 deaths. North Central and North West regions remain the hub for bandits’ attacks.