Nigeria
Nigeria – Violence in North-central region (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 February 2021)
- On 17 February, in an overnight attack on a boarding school, unidentified gunmen killed one student and kidnapped 42 people in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger.
- UNICEF's Nigeria Representative, Peter Hawkins, strongly condemned the attack on Twitter and called "for the immediate and unconditional release of any children who may be missing".
- The incident comes just over two months after the abduction of hundreds of pupils in Katsina State, Nigeria, which Commissioner Lenarcic, Commissioner Urpilainen, and Vice-President Borrell had strongly condemned in a joint statement.