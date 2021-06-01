Nigeria
Nigeria – Violence against schools (DG ECHO partner, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 June 2021)
- On 30 May, unidentified gunmen abducted many students from an Islamic school in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger. According to some reports, about 200 students are missing.
- There have been at least six abductions of students in northwest and central Nigeria where the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate.
- The increasing violence has forced more than 720,000 people to leave their homes and has led to alarming levels of food insecurity. Access to humanitarian assistance remains limited.