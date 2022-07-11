Nigeria: Violence Against Health Care in Conflict 2021

On August 1, 2021, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) militants kidnapped two vaccination workers and stole their vehicle and vaccine supplies as they were carrying out activities linked to a cholera immunization campaign. The victims were released after locals intervened.

OVERVIEW

The Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC) identified 49 incidents of violence against or obstruction of health care in Nigeria in 2021, an increase from 43 such incidents in 2020. Thirty health workers were kidnapped, and health facilities were damaged or destroyed and medical supplies taken in these incidents.

This factsheet is based on the dataset 2021 Nigeria Health Data, which is available for download on the Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX).