Nigeria: Urgent call for assistance

Context

Severe floods across Nigeria during the recent agricultural season (April–October) have had a devastating impact on livelihood assets, food stocks and yield prospects for the main harvest, disrupting people’s lives and livelihoods. The disaster will increase the vulnerability of farming and fishery households to food insecurity for the greater part of 2023, especially during the lean season (June–August 2023). These conditions, coupled with the high proportion of households facing large food consumption gaps and the heavy reliance on purchased grain in the face of increased food prices, will likely lead to the further deterioration of the food security situation within a few months after the main harvest.

The floods have also negatively impacted fish production as aquatic ecosystems and fish farms were damaged, exposing riverine communities and fish farmers to food insecurity and income loss.

The flooding is further aggravating the already high levels of acute food insecurity and malnutrition in the country, as the impacts of the disaster force vulnerable households to deplete their productive assets to secure their immediate needs. More specifically, the current floods have exacerbated the precarious food security situation in northwestern Nigeria and in the northeastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, already affected by the ongoing protracted Boko Haram conflict, devastating crops and livestock-based livelihoods, and undermining the outcome of the humanitarian assistance provided thus increasing communities’ vulnerabilities. Over 9.3 million people are in high acute food insecurity (October–December 2022) across northwestern Nigeria and in the three northeastern states, and this figure is projected to increase to more than 13.9 million by the next lean season, if appropriate assistance is not provided.

Restoring the livelihoods of smallholder farmers and livestock keepers will help them produce food for themselves and their communities. Urgent agricultural assistance is a frontline humanitarian response to mitigate the impact of the floods and save lives.