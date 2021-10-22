Nigeria + 9 more
Nigeria: Urban Refugees Dashboard (September 2021)
Nigeria hosts urban refugees that are mostly individually recognized through refugee status determination by the Government of Nigeria, they live in urban cities including Lagos, Ijebu, Abuja, Kano and many other states in Nigeria. They originate from thirty-four countries of origin with majority from Democratic Republic of Congo, Niger, Central Africa Republic, Cameroon, Syria, Turkey, Mali, and twenty six other nationalities.