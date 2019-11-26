26 Nov 2019

Nigeria: UNHCR Nigerian Spontaneous Refugee Returnees Situation Dashboard From 1st January to 31st October 2019

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Oct 2019
UNHCR, in partnership with Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has carried out registration since August 2015 at border control points in the North East. The refugee returnees are returning to Nigeria mainly from Cameroon, Niger and Chad. So far, 24,170 individuals have been registered by Nigeria Immigration Service from January through 31st October 2019, comprised of 11,500 households(HHs). 84% of the spontaneous refugee returnees report to have been unregistered with authorities in the country of asylum. UNHCR Nigeria is working closely with partners to implement a comprehensive response strategy, including providing targeted assistance to returning Nigerians, developing the capacity of key stakeholders to the response and adovcating for conditions of returns.

