Nigeria: UNHCR Nigerian Spontaneous Refugee Returnees Situation Dashboard, From 01st January 2019 to 31st December 2020
UNHCR, in partnership with Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has registered refugee returnees at border control points in the North-East since August 2015. The refugee returnees are returning mainly from Cameroon, Niger and Chad. So far, 36,557 individuals have been registered by NIS from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2020, comprised of 15,835 households. 82% of the spontaneous refugee returnees report not to have been registered with authorities in the countries of asylum. UNHCR in Nigeria is working closely with partners to implement a comprehensive response strategy, including by providing targeted assistance to returning Nigerians, developing the capacity of key stakeholders and advocating for conditions that are conducive to returns