Nigeria: UNHCR Nigerian Spontaneous Refugee Returnees Situation Dashboard, From 01st January 2019 to 30th November 2020

UNHCR, in partnership with Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has carried out registration since August 2015 at border control points in the North East. The refugee returnees are returning to Nigeria mainly from Cameroon, Niger and Chad. So far, 36,355 individuals have been registered by Nigeria Immigration Service from 1 January 2019 to 30 November 2020, comprised of 15,740 households(HHs). 83% of the spontaneous refugee returnees report to have been unregistered with authorities in the country of asylum. UNHCR Nigeria is working closely with partners to implement a comprehensive response strategy, including providing targeted assistance to returning Nigerians, developing the capacity of key stakeholders to the response and adovcating for conditions of returns.