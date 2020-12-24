Nigeria: UNHCR Nigerian Spontaneous Refugee Returnees from Niger Situation Dashboard, From 01 January 2019 to 30 November 2020

This document provides overall information on Nigerian Spontaneous Refugee Returnees from Niger for advocacy, operational planning and targeted assistance. The registration procedure is been conducted by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) with the support of UNHCR at the main entry points.

From 1 January 2019 to 30 November 2020, 5,505 Households of comprising 12,928 of Nigerian spontaneous refugees returnees were registered and the majority were returning from Dia city