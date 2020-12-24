Nigeria: UNHCR Nigerian Spontaneous Refugee Returnees from Cameroon Situation Dashboard, From 1 January 2019 to 30 November 2020

This document provides overall information on Nigerian Spontaneous Refugee Returnees from Cameroon for advocacy, operational planning and targeted assistance. The registration procedure is been conducted by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) with the support of UNHCR at the main entry points.

From January 2019 to 30 November 2020, 9,779 Households of comprising of 22,628 Nigerian spontaneous refugees returnees were registered and the majority were returning from Maroua Region.