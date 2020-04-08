Nigeria
Nigeria: UN donates ambulances as part of COVID-19 response
The United Nations donated three ambulances to Lagos State in Nigeria on 8 April, as part of its support to Government led-efforts in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the most populous city in Africa.
Other essential preventive, testing and treatment equipment has also been procured by the UN and is expected to arrive Nigeria soon.
