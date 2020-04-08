Nigeria

Nigeria: UN donates ambulances as part of COVID-19 response

Women in a camp for the displaced in Maiduguri, Borno, learn to make soap in a project funded by the Nigerian Humanitarian Fund. © OCHA/Eve Sabbagh

The United Nations donated three ambulances to Lagos State in Nigeria on 8 April, as part of its support to Government led-efforts in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the most populous city in Africa.

Other essential preventive, testing and treatment equipment has also been procured by the UN and is expected to arrive Nigeria soon.

