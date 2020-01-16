16 Jan 2020

Nigeria: Three abducted aid workers released

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 16 Jan 2020 View Original
© OCHA/Leni Kinzli
7 January 2020, Dolori I Camp, Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria. More than 400 women, men and children were forcibly displaced to the camp from villages near Jakana town, Borno State, some 40 km away. Humanitarian organizations have provided them with food assistance, malnutrition screening and health services to meet their immediate needs.
© OCHA/Leni Kinzli

Three aid workers who were abducted by non-State armed groups on 22 December 2019 in Borno State, north-east Nigeria, were released yesterday.

Despite this news, the Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, expressed concerns about the fate of the other civilians abducted in the incident, as well as the fate of aid worker Grace Taku, who was abducted in July 2019, and Alice Loksha, a nurse abducted in March 2018. The UN and its humanitarian partners call for their immediate and safe release.

Read the full story on United Nations OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.