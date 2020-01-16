Nigeria: Three abducted aid workers released

Three aid workers who were abducted by non-State armed groups on 22 December 2019 in Borno State, north-east Nigeria, were released yesterday.

Despite this news, the Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, expressed concerns about the fate of the other civilians abducted in the incident, as well as the fate of aid worker Grace Taku, who was abducted in July 2019, and Alice Loksha, a nurse abducted in March 2018. The UN and its humanitarian partners call for their immediate and safe release.

