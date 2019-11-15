Nigeria: Tens of thousands of people stranded by floods in north-east
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Report
Published on 15 Nov 2019 — View Original
More than 40,000 men, women and children – mostly internally displaced people – have little or no access to food or services in the town of Rann, Borno State, due to heavy flooding of the River Kaalia in neighbouring Cameroon since 7 November.
