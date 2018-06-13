13 Jun 2018

Nigeria: Still no accountability for human rights violations

Report
from Amnesty International
Published on 12 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (508.53 KB)

This submission, prepared for the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Nigeria in November 2018, evaluates the implementation of recommendations accepted by Nigeria in its previous review in 2013. These relate to criminalizing torture, ending human rights violations by the security forces, strengthening accountability mechanisms, addressing communal violence, the status of economic, social and cultural rights implementation, and improving women’s rights. Amnesty International also raises concerns about restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly and continued imposition of the death penalty in Nigeria.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.