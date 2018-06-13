Nigeria: Still no accountability for human rights violations

This submission, prepared for the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Nigeria in November 2018, evaluates the implementation of recommendations accepted by Nigeria in its previous review in 2013. These relate to criminalizing torture, ending human rights violations by the security forces, strengthening accountability mechanisms, addressing communal violence, the status of economic, social and cultural rights implementation, and improving women’s rights. Amnesty International also raises concerns about restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly and continued imposition of the death penalty in Nigeria.