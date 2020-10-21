Nigeria : Statement by the High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell

It is alarming to learn that several people have been killed and injured during the ongoing protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Nigeria.

It is crucial that those responsible of abuses be brought to justice and held accountable.

Following the Government’s will to deliver on reforms, we expect to see decisive implementation.

