25 Jun 2018

Nigeria: Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) Temporary Storage – 25 June 2018

OVERVIEW

This document provides an overview of the logistics services to be made available through the Logistics Sector, how humanitarian actors responding to the crisis in Nigeria may access these services, and the conditions under which these services are to be provided.

The objective of these services is to enable responding organisations to establish an uninterrupted supply chain that supports the delivery of humanitarian relief items to the affected population. These services are not intended to replace the logistics capacities of other organisations, nor are they meant to compete with the commercial market. Rather, they are intended to fill identified gaps and provide a last resort option in case other service providers are not available.

These services are planned to be available until 31 December 2018, with the possibility of further extension. The services may be withdrawn before this date in part or in full, for any of the following reasons:

  • Changes in the situation on the ground
  • No longer an agreed upon/identified need
  • Funding constraints

This document will be updated, and services provided may change as the situation evolves and operational requirements develop. Updated versions will be shared on the Nigeria Operations page (http://www.logcluster.org/sector/ngr16a) and shared via the mailing list.

