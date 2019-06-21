21 Jun 2019

Nigeria: Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) Humanitarian Cargo Movement Notifications 14 June 2019

from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 14 Jun 2019 View Original
Download PDF (288.98 KB)

OVERVIEW

The scaling-up of the emergency humanitarian response as well as ongoing security risks to humanitarian cargo in northeast Nigeria (Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states), require that humanitarian cargo movement is closely coordinated between the humanitarian community and the Nigeria Armed Forces (NAF).This document details the process for notifying NAFof planned humanitarian cargo movement in northeast Nigeria and coordinating military escorts and/or mobile military patrols where required. It also explains the services the Logistics Sector in Nigeria can provide to support humanitarian partners with this process.The objective of this service is to facilitate the cargo movement notification and escort coordination process for responding organisations to maintain the delivery of humanitarian relief items to the affected population, based on requests from partners. This process and the service provided are not binding on organisations that have established their own mechanisms with the relevant authorities.These SOPs will be periodically reviewed and updated as security conditions and operational requirements develop. Updated versions will be shared through the Nigeria Logistics Working Group via the mailing list, and can also be found on the Logistics Sector Nigeria website:

