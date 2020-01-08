Nigeria: Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) Mobile Storage Unit (MSU) Loan, 18 December 2019

Mobile Storage Unit (MSU) Loan

OVERVIEW

This document provides an overview of how humanitarian actors responding to the crisis in Nigeria may apply for the loan of a Mobile Storage Unit(s) (MSU) through the Logistics Sector, and the conditions under which this service will be provided. The objective of this service is to enable responding organisations to establish an uninterrupted supply chain that supports the delivery of humanitarian relief items to the affected population. This service is not intended to replace the logistics capacities of other organisations, nor are they meant to compete with the commercial market. Rather, they are intended to fill identified gaps and provide a last resort option.