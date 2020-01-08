08 Jan 2020

Nigeria: Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) Humanitarian Cargo Movement Notifications, 18 December 2019

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 18 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (335.76 KB)

OVERVIEW

The scaling-up of the emergency humanitarian response as well as ongoing security risks to humanitarian cargo in northeast Nigeria (Borno, Yobeand Adamawa states), require that humanitarian cargo movement is closely coordinated between the humanitarian community and the Nigeria Armed Forces (NAF).This document details the process for notifying NAF of planned humanitarian cargo movement in northeast Nigeria and coordinating military escorts and/or mobile military patrols where required. It also explains the support available through the Logistics Sector in Nigeria to assist humanitarian organisations with this process.The objective of this support is to assist with the cargo movement notification and escort coordination process for responding organisations to maintain the delivery of humanitarian relief items to the affected population, based on requests from partners. This process and the support offered are not binding, some organisations may have established their own mechanisms with the relevant authorities.This document will be updated, and support provided may change as the situation evolves and operational requirements develop.Updated versions will be shared on the Logistics Sector Nigeria Operations webpage (http://www.logcluster.org/sector/ngr16a) and shared via the Logistics Sector Nigeria mailing list.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.