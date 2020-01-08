Nigeria: Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) Humanitarian Cargo Movement Notifications, 18 December 2019

OVERVIEW

The scaling-up of the emergency humanitarian response as well as ongoing security risks to humanitarian cargo in northeast Nigeria (Borno, Yobeand Adamawa states), require that humanitarian cargo movement is closely coordinated between the humanitarian community and the Nigeria Armed Forces (NAF).This document details the process for notifying NAF of planned humanitarian cargo movement in northeast Nigeria and coordinating military escorts and/or mobile military patrols where required. It also explains the support available through the Logistics Sector in Nigeria to assist humanitarian organisations with this process.The objective of this support is to assist with the cargo movement notification and escort coordination process for responding organisations to maintain the delivery of humanitarian relief items to the affected population, based on requests from partners. This process and the support offered are not binding, some organisations may have established their own mechanisms with the relevant authorities.This document will be updated, and support provided may change as the situation evolves and operational requirements develop.Updated versions will be shared on the Logistics Sector Nigeria Operations webpage (http://www.logcluster.org/sector/ngr16a) and shared via the Logistics Sector Nigeria mailing list.